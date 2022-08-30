Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th combined prelims re-exam date 2022 announced, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th combined prelims re-exam date 2022 announced, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Updated on Aug 30, 2022 08:49 PM IST

BPSC prelims re-exam date 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the date for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination (CCE).

ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 67th combined prelims re-exam date 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the date for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination (CCE). Interested candidates can now check the notice at the official website of the commission bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC will conduct the 67th prelims re-examination on September 20 and September 22, 2022.

Earlier, the exam was conducted on May 8, 2022 but was cancelled as the question paper was leaked.

Due to the large number of candidates in the re-exam scheduled earlier, complete accommodation was not available to conduct the examination in 1 phase. It has been decided to conduct the preliminary examination in more than one phase now.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 726 posts in the Bihar government departments.

Candidates qualifying in the Preliminary Exam will appear for the Main Exam. The shortlisted candidates will then appear for a Personality Test.

Detailed schedule will be issued by the commission in due course.

Check the notice here. Click here.

