BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022: Important notice issued for appearing candidates

Bihar Public Service Commission has issued important notice for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022. The BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 will be conducted on May 8, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the important notice on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, candidates who will appear for the exam will have to reach the exam centre 1 hour prior to commencement of the examination. Candidates who reach the exam centre after the exams have started will not be given entry.

Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile, Bluetooth, wifi gadget, electronic pen, pager, smart watch along with any electronic items to the exam hall. Whitener/ Blade/ Eraser should also not be carried by the candidates to the exam centre. Only wrist watch is allowed for candidates who will appear for the exam.

OMR sheet should be neat and clean and no extra mark should be drawn on it. Candidates should read all the instructions given in the admit card and also on OMR sheet before appearing for the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

