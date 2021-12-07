BPSC 67th prelims postponed, check notification at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th prelims postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday postponed the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Candidates, who have applied for the examination, can check the notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022. The examination has been cancelled in view of unavoidable reasons.

The fresh examination date will be released later, reads the official notice.

BPSC is conducting this examination for filling 726 posts in the state government.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, mains exam and personality test.