Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 67th prelims postponed, check notification at bpsc.bih.nic.in
competitive exams

BPSC 67th prelims postponed, check notification at bpsc.bih.nic.in

  • BPSC 67th prelims postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday postponed the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination.
BPSC 67th prelims postponed: Candidates, who have applied for the examination, can check the notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
BPSC 67th prelims postponed: Candidates, who have applied for the examination, can check the notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

BPSC 67th prelims postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday postponed the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Candidates, who have applied for the examination, can check the notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was scheduled to be held on January 23, 2022. The examination has been cancelled in view of unavoidable reasons.

The fresh examination date will be released later, reads the official notice.

BPSC is conducting this examination for filling 726 posts in the state government.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, mains exam and personality test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out