BPSC 70th CCE prelims tentative exam date announced, notification soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 70th CCE 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (BPSC 70th CCE Prelims) is expected to begin on November 11, 2024. BPSC 70th Prelims tentative date announced (File Photo)

The detailed notification for the examination will be published soon, the commission said.

When released, the aspirants can check the notification and apply for the examination on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

In the notification, the candidates will get to know about the number of vacancies, eligibility criteria and other important details.

The commission further said that the tentative date for the examination as per the calendar is September 30 but the notification could not be published due to unavoidable reasons.

Check the BPSC notice here.

BPSC 69th CCE Mains result announced last week

The result of the 69th CCE Mains examination was announced last week (on August 31).

As informed by the commission, 3,444 candidates appeared for the Mains examination, of whom 1,005 have qualified.

The test was held from January 3 to 5 and from January 20 to 21. The examination took place in Patna.

The commission further informed that 913 candidates appeared in the test for the Finance Administrative Officer and equivalent posts. Of them, 262 have qualified.

As many as 30 candidates wrote the Mains examination for the Deputy Superintendent of Pollice post and one candidate qualified.

Further, 93 candidates attended the examination for the Child Development Project Officer post and 27 candidates have qualified for the interview round.

Interview dates for the 69th Combined Competitive examination will be announced later.