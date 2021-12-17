BPSC AE Exam 2021 dates for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical released, check here

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC AE Exam 2021 dates on December 16, 2021. The exam dates have been released for Civil, Electrical and Mechanical disciplines. Candidates who will appear for the Assistant Engineer examination can check the exam dates on the official notice available on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the AE Civil (Advt. No. 01/2019) will be held on February 12 and 13, 2022. The AE Civil, Mechanical and Electrical exams (under Advt. No. 02, 03, 04 of 2019) will be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2022. The detailed exam schedule will be released by the Commission in due course of time on the official website.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted in September but was postponed. Before that, the examination was scheduled in March, which was also postponed due to COVID second wave.

The recruitment drive was announced in March 2019. Through this recruitment drive, the BPSC will recruit 147 assistant engineers. The question paper will comprise objective-type questions. General English and General Hindi will be of qualifying nature. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

