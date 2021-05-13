BPSC APO Mains Exam 2021 form released, here’s how to apply

Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC APO Mains Exam 2021 application form on May 12, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the main examination of Assistant Prosecution Officer can check the application form on the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.gov.in. The last date of filling the online application form is till June 4, 2021.

The last date of reaching hard copy at the BPSC office is till June 11, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination that was conducted on February 7 and the result was announced on April 27 can apply for the main examination. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

BPSC APO Mains Exam 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.gov.in.

• Click on the online login link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on BPSC APO Mains Exam 2021 form apply link.

• Enter the necessary details and fill in the application form.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 553 vacancies in the organization. The application process was started on February 7 and ended on February 21, 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON