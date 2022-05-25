Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) written exam postponed, see details here
  • BPSC AE Exam Postponed: Previously, the exam was tentatively scheduled for June 12 and 13. Now, it has been postponed until further notice.
Published on May 25, 2022 08:58 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BPSC AE Exam Postponed: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the written examination for Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts.

Previously, the exam was tentatively scheduled for June 12 and 13. Now, it has been postponed until further notice.

This has been done due to “unavoidable reasons”, the commission said.

“ Tentative dates for Assistant Engineer (Civil) competitive examination were 12.06.2022 and 13.06.2022 which has been postponed due to unavoidable reason,” reads the BPSC notification.

Revised schedule for the BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) exam will be announced later, the commission said.

Candidates should note that the AE written exam which has been postponed is under advertisement number 7/2020. AE (Civil) exam for advertisement number 3/2020 is scheduled for July 2 and 3 and no information regarding its postponement has been communicated by BPSC.

Similarly, Assistant Engineer examination for Electrical and Mechanical branches are scheduled for July 2 and 3, 2022.

Here is the BPSC notification:

