BPSC auditor exam on Aug 29, details on minimum qualifying marks released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the preliminary exam for auditor post on August 29.

The exam will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Gaya districts.

The dmit cards of the exam have already been released on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On Thursday, the Commission has released an important notification regarding the minimum qualifying marks required to qualify in this exam.

For candidates belonging to general category, the minimum qualifying marks is 40%. The cut off marks for SC, ST, female and differently abled candidates is 32%.

Candidates have been informed that the two centres in Muzaffarpur have been changed. Details regarding the changed exam centres is available on the official website of the Commission.

On the exam day, candidates have to carry the admit card along with an identity proof to the centre.

This exam was earlier scheduled on April 25, but was later postponed due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.