BPSC clerk preliminary exam date announced

The preliminary phase of the lower division clerk competitive exam will be held on February 27, 2022, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) said on Tuesday. “The exam date is likely to change due to administrative reasons,” the BPSC has informed candidates.

This recruitment drive was announced in March, 2021 and a total of 24 vacancies will be filled.

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam.

The preliminary exam will comprise questions from general knowledge, general science and mathematics and comprehension, logic, reasoning and mental ability. The exam will be objective type and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 15 minutes. The question paper will be set in English or Hindi.

The admit cards of all candidates who have registered for this exam will be released on the official website in due course of time. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the Commission, using their registration details and date of birth.