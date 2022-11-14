Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BPSC LDC Main admit card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get link for hall ticket

competitive exams
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 05:29 PM IST

BPSC LDC Main admit card released at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC LDC Main admit card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit card regarding the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC Lower Desk Clerk Main examination will be conducted on November 20 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Direct link here

BPSC LDC Main admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out.

Notification here

