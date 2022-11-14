BPSC LDC Main admit card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get link for hall ticket
BPSC LDC Main admit card released at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit card regarding the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The BPSC Lower Desk Clerk Main examination will be conducted on November 20 from 10 am to 12 pm.
BPSC LDC Main admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Key in your log in details
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Check and take print out.
