Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC LDC Main admit card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get link for hall ticket

BPSC LDC Main admit card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, get link for hall ticket

competitive exams
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 05:29 PM IST

BPSC LDC Main admit card released at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC LDC Main admit card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
BPSC LDC Main admit card out at bpsc.bih.nic.in(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Public Service Commission has released the admit card regarding the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Written) Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC Lower Desk Clerk Main examination will be conducted on November 20 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Direct link here

BPSC LDC Main admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print out.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in admit card. + 1 more
bpsc bpsc.bih.nic.in admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out