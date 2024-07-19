Edit Profile
Friday, July 19, 2024
    BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Teacher exam begins, check updates

    July 19, 2024 12:32 PM IST
    BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Teacher examination today, July 19, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    Aspirants entering an examination center to appear in the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), at D.A.V High school danapur in Patna.
    BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission has started the BPSC TRE examination today, July 19, 2024. The examination will be held on July 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The BPSC TRE examination will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm on July 19, 20 and 21, 2024 and in two shifts on July 22- first shift from 9.30 am t0 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card was released on July 17, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket is available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, exam analysis, students reactions and more.

    The admit card was released on July 17, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket is available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, exam analysis, students reactions and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Exam begins

    The Bihar Teacher examination begins for today. The examination will get over at 2.30 pm.

    July 19, 2024 11:58 AM IST

    Exam being held in single shift today

    The BPSC TRE examination TRE examination is being held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm today.

    July 19, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    Details needed to download admit card

    While downloading the TRE 3.0 admit cards, candidates must ensure that the roll number and barcode are indicated properly. If these details are not indicated or are not visible, they must change the browser and download the admit card again, the commission said.

    July 19, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    Important guideline for all exam dates

    All candidates must reach the exam centre two hours prior to the commencement of the examination. They will not be allowed to enter the exam venue one hour before the exam start time. In this regard, candidates have been asked to read the instructions given on the admit cards carefully.

    July 19, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    Students reach exam centre

    The students who will appear for the examination have reached the exam centre.

    July 19, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    Admit card details

    The admit card was released on July 17, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket is available on the official website.

    July 19, 2024 11:21 AM IST

    Know exam shift details

    The BPSC TRE examination will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm on July 19, 20 and 21, 2024 and in two shifts on July 22- first shift from 9.30 am t0 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

    July 19, 2024 11:18 AM IST

    Exam dates

    The BPSC TRE 3.0 examination will be held on July 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2024 across the state at various exam centres.

    July 19, 2024 11:15 AM IST

    Exam begins at 12 noon

    Bihar Teacher examination will begin at 12 noon today.

    News education competitive exams BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Teacher exam begins, check updates
