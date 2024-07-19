BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Teacher exam begins, check updates
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission has started the BPSC TRE examination today, July 19, 2024. The examination will be held on July 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The BPSC TRE examination will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm on July 19, 20 and 21, 2024 and in two shifts on July 22- first shift from 9.30 am t0 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. ...Read More
The admit card was released on July 17, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket is available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, exam analysis, students reactions and more.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Exam begins
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: The Bihar Teacher examination begins for today. The examination will get over at 2.30 pm.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Exam being held in single shift today
The BPSC TRE examination TRE examination is being held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm today.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Details needed to download admit card
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: While downloading the TRE 3.0 admit cards, candidates must ensure that the roll number and barcode are indicated properly. If these details are not indicated or are not visible, they must change the browser and download the admit card again, the commission said.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Important guideline for all exam dates
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: All candidates must reach the exam centre two hours prior to the commencement of the examination. They will not be allowed to enter the exam venue one hour before the exam start time. In this regard, candidates have been asked to read the instructions given on the admit cards carefully.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Students reach exam centre
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: The students who will appear for the examination have reached the exam centre.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Admit card details
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: The admit card was released on July 17, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket is available on the official website.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Know exam shift details
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: The BPSC TRE examination will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm on July 19, 20 and 21, 2024 and in two shifts on July 22- first shift from 9.30 am t0 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Exam dates
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: The BPSC TRE 3.0 examination will be held on July 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2024 across the state at various exam centres.
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Exam begins at 12 noon
BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Teacher examination will begin at 12 noon today.