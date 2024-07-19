Live

BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Teacher examination today, July 19, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates.

Aspirants entering an examination center to appear in the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 3.0) conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), at D.A.V High school danapur in Patna.

BPSC TRE Exam Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission has started the BPSC TRE examination today, July 19, 2024. The examination will be held on July 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2024 across the state at various exam centres. The BPSC TRE examination will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2.30 pm on July 19, 20 and 21, 2024 and in two shifts on July 22- first shift from 9.30 am t0 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. ...Read More

The admit card was released on July 17, 2024. The link to download the hall ticket is available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, exam analysis, students reactions and more.