BPSSC Prohibition, Vigilance SI admit cards out on bpssc.bih.nic.in, link here

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released admit cards for the preliminary examination for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Department and for the post of Police Sub-Inspector, Vigilance in Vigilance Department. Candidates can go to bpssc.bih.nic.in and use the link given on the home page to download it. BPSSC Prohibition, Vigilance SI admit cards 2024 released (bpssc.bih.nic.in, screenshot)

BPSSC Prohibition SI admit card download link.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Login credentials required to download admit cards are: registration ID/mobile number and date of birth.

The preliminary written examination will be held on January 28, 2024, in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm.

The commission has also published a list mentioning names of examination centres as per roll numbers. Candidates have to download it to know the address of their examination centres for the prelims round.

BPSSC Prohibition SI exam centres list.

How to download BPSSC Prohibition, Vigilance SI admit cards 2023