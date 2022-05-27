BPSSC SI PET admit card released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the positions of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in the Bihar Police. Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The main written test for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police was held on April 24.

According to the official notice, a total of 45123 candidates were present in both Shifts I and II, and 14856 students passed the Main test.

Here's the direct link to download the BPSSC SI PET admit card

BPSSC SI PET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police.”

Key in your credentials and log in

Click on submit tab

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.