News / Education / Competitive Exams / BSEB releases Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, SAV, Class 6 entrance test answer key

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 20, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Candidates who appeared in the examination can now go to the website savsecondary.biharboardonline.com to check the answer key.

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released preliminary answer key of the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV) Class 6 entrance examination. Candidates who appeared in the examination can now go to the website savsecondary.biharboardonline.com to check the answer key and raise objections, if any.

The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test answer key out(Handout image)

The preliminary entrance test was held on October 12.

SAV Class 6 entrance test answer key, objection direct link

Candidates can submit their objections up to October 25 and they will also have to produce supporting proof along with objections.

Mobile number and password (date of birth) are the login credentials required.

Objections to the answer key will be accepted only during the said window and objections received offline or in any other way will not be accepted, the board said.

For more details, check the notice below:

BSEB SAV Class 6 answer key out (Photo posted on X by BSEB)

Simultala Awasiya Vidayalaya was established in 2010 to fill the void created by the bifurcation of Bihar into Bihar and Jharkhand after which two residential schools of the state – Indira Gandhi Residential School Hazaribag for girls and the Netarhat Awasiya Vidyalaya for Boys – went to Jharkhand.

The Bihar board holds entrance tests for admission to the school which hosts students from classes 6 to 12.

Topics
bihar answer key
