CAT 2021 answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in portal

The provisional answer key of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 is expected soon. In past years CAT answer keys have been released within 10-11 days of the completion of the exam. The CAT 2021 answer keys will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 answer key (direct link will be updated after the answer key is out)

Candidates can download the CAT 2021 answer key using registration details.

Candidates will be given chance to challenge the answer key. Details regarding this will be announced along with the answer key.

CAT 2021 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Click on the Login button

Key in your login credentials

Your CAT 2021 answer keys and response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and check your answers

CAT 2021 was held on November 28.

CAT 2020 was held on November 29 and the answer keys were released on December 8.

