CAT 2022 registration begins at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to apply

CAT 2022 Application Form: Registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 has started. Candidates who will take the IIM admission test can go to iimcat.ac.in and submit their application forms. The last date to apply for CAT 2022 is September 14.

CAT 2022 will be conducted on November 27. Admit cards will be issued on October 27, at 5 pm, as per the schedule available on the official website.

CAT 2022: Direct link to apply

CAT 2022 application fee: The application fee of CAT is ₹2,300. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fee is ₹1,150.

CAT 2022 Eligibility: Candidates need to have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% (45% for SC, ST and PwD) marks or equivalent CGPA to appear in CAT.

Candidates appearing for the final year of their degree exam and those who are awaiting results can also apply for CAT 2022.

However such can take admission provisionally, only if they submit a certificate from the Principal/Registrar of their University/Institution stating that they have completed all the requirements for obtaining the UG degree.

“The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective University/Institution. In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution. If any University/Institution confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by dividing the candidate’s CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with 100,” an official statement reads.