CAT 2023 official answer key released on iimcat.ac.in, here's how to check

Published on Dec 01, 2022 01:17 PM IST

CAT 2023 answer key has been released on iimcat.ac.in. Here's direct link and how to check.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CAT 2023 Answer Key: The official answer key of CAT 2023 has been published. Candidates can now login to iimcat.ac.in and download the provisional CAT 2022 answer key.

A window to raise objections to the CAT answer key will be available from December 1, 11 am till December 4, 5 pm. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can send their feedback during this window.

During this window, they can also check their individual response sheets. Login with your user ID and password to check the answer key.

CAT 2022 answer key direct link

To check CAT answer key, follow these steps:

  1. Go to iimcat.ac.in.
  2. Go to registered candidate login.
  3. Submit the asked details.
  4. Check your recorded responses and correct answers.

CAT 2022 was conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India on November 27.

Also read: CAT 2022: 85-90 marks could mean 99 percentile; Check marks vs percentile here

The exam was held in three shifts where around 2.22 lakh of the total 2.55 lakh registered candidates appeared. The overall attendance was approximately 87%, as per an official statement.

In each slot, there were 66 questions (VARC- 24, DILR- 20, QA- 22).

Results of CAT 2022 is expected by the second week of January, 2023.

