CBSE CTET 2023 admit card released at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 18, 2023 08:16 AM IST

CBSE CTET 2023 admit card has been released. Candidates can download it by following the steps given below.

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE CTET 2023 admit card on August 18, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted on August 20, 2023 in OMR mode at various exam centres across the country. To download the admit card, registered candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download CBSE CTET 2023 admit card

CBSE CTET 2023 admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET 2023 admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The offline exam will be held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Along with the admit card, the exam city details have also been issued by the Board. The exam city details can also be checked on the official site of CBSE CTET.

