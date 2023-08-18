Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE CTET 2023 admit card on August 18, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CBSE CTET 2023 admit card released at ctet.nic.in, here’s how to download

The examination will be conducted on August 20, 2023 in OMR mode at various exam centres across the country. To download the admit card, registered candidates can follow the steps given below.

CBSE CTET 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The offline exam will be held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Along with the admit card, the exam city details have also been issued by the Board. The exam city details can also be checked on the official site of CBSE CTET.

