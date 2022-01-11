Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CBSE CTET admit cards 2021 released, here’s how to download hall tickets
CBSE CTET admit cards 2021 released, here’s how to download hall tickets

  • CBSE CTET admit cards 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021.
CBSE CTET admit cards 2021: Eligible candidates can visit the examination website https://ctet.nic.in/ and download the CBSE CTET December 2021 admit cards.:(ctet.nic.in)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 02:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. Eligible candidates can visit the examination website https://ctet.nic.in/ and download the CBSE CTET 2021 admit cards:

How to download CBSE CTET 2021 admit cards:

1. Visit the examination website https://ctet.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘Download Admit Card CTET December 2021’

3. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth to Login

4. Click on ‘Submit’

5. Your CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card will be displayed

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a print out ahead of the examination.

CBSE will conduct the CTET 2021 examination on January 17 and January 21, 2022, as per the revised schedule. The examination will be held in one shift on January 17 and in two shifts on January 21. Shift I will be held from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and Shift II will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the CTET examination website for more updates.

Story Saved
