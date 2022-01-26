CEED Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till January 27

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released CEED Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Exam for Design can download the answer key through the official site of IIT CEED on ceed.iitb.ac.in. The objections can be raised against the answer key till January 27, 2022.

The Institute has also candidates' responses for Part A and question paper along with draft answer key. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

CEED Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of IIT CEED on ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Click on CEED Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key will release on January 31, 2022, and the result will be declared on March 8, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022, from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEED.

