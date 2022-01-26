Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CEED Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till January 27
competitive exams

CEED Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till January 27

CEED Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can raise objections till January 27, 2022. The download link of answer key is given below. 
CEED Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till January 27(HT file)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 08:33 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released CEED Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Entrance Exam for Design can download the answer key through the official site of IIT CEED on ceed.iitb.ac.in. The objections can be raised against the answer key till January 27, 2022. 

The Institute has also candidates' responses for Part A and question paper along with draft answer key. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

CEED Answer Key 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IIT CEED on ceed.iitb.ac.in.
  • Click on CEED Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key will release on January 31, 2022, and the result will be declared on March 8, 2022. The CEED 2022 Score Card can be downloaded from March 12, 2022, from Candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEED. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education answer key
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP