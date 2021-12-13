Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC ADPO model answer key 2021 released, raise objection from Dec 14
CGPSC ADPO model answer key 2021 released, raise objection from Dec 14

  • CGPSC ADPO model answer key 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission releases model answer key of assistant district prosecution officer (ADPO) exam 2021.
CGPSC ADPO model answer key 2021: Candidate can check the model answer key now and submit objections, if any, from December 14 through psc.cg.gov.in.(psc.cg.gov.in)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) on Monday released the model answer key of assistant district prosecution officer (ADPO) exam2021. Candidates, who appeared for the CGPSC ADPO exam, can check the model answer key now and submit objections, if any, from December 14 through the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

The objections submitted after December 20, 2021 will not be accepted.

Direct link to check CGPSC ADPO model answer key 2021

How to check CGPSC ADPO model answer key 2021:

Visit the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Model Answer of Sahayak Jila Lok Abhiyojan Adhikari Exam- 2021 (13-12-2021)".

The answer key of ADPO examination for sets-A, B, C and D will appear on the screen.

Check your answer key.

And raise objections, if any.

Story Saved
