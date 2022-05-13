Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
competitive exams

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
Published on May 13, 2022 05:33 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 on May 13, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. 

The mains written examination will be conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022 in five districts including- Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur and Raipur. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card&lt;/strong&gt;

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
  • Click on CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on December 1 and ended on December 30, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 171 posts in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of CGPSC. 

