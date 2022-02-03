Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, download link here
competitive exams

CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, download link here(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 10:54 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022. 

The prelims examination will have 2 compulsory papers of 2 hours duration each. Both the question papers will have objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be four choices of answers for each question out of which one is to be selected. There will be negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CGPSC through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download admit card here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.
  • Click on CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The main exam will be conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri admit card.
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP