CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has released CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in. The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022.

The prelims examination will have 2 compulsory papers of 2 hours duration each. Both the question papers will have objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be four choices of answers for each question out of which one is to be selected. There will be negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CGPSC through these simple steps given below.

CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

Click on CGPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The main exam will be conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022.