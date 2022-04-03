CIPET Admission Test (CAT) 2022: Apply for diploma admission at cipet.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

CAT 2022: Registration for the test has started at cipet.gov.in. The last date to submit application forms is June 5.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 06:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will conduct its diploma entrance examination – CAT 2022 – on June 19, 2022. Registration for the test has started at cipet.gov.in. The last date to submit application forms is June 5. 

CIPET campuses across the country offers Diploma in Plastics Mould Technology (DPMT) and Diploma in Plastics Technology (DPT) courses. The duration of these courses is three years and candidates who have passed 10th class can apply. 

It also offers Postgraduate Diploma in Plastics Processing & Testing (PGD-PPT) and Post Diploma in Plastics Mould Design with CAD/CAM (PD-PMD with CAD/CAM).

Apply here.

Candidates who are appearing for the qualifying examinations can also take the entrance test. There is no age limit for appearing in the exam. 

Currently, CIPET has 28 campuses in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Baddi, Balasore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandrapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Hajipur, Haldia, Imphal, Jaipur, Kochi, Korba, Lucknow, Madurai, Murthal, Mysore, Raipur, Ranchi, Vijayawada, and Varanasi. 

Topics
entrance exam for undergraduate admission education news
