CIPET Admission Test (CAT) 2022: Apply for diploma admission at cipet.gov.in

The Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) will conduct its diploma entrance examination – CAT 2022 – on June 19, 2022. Registration for the test has started at cipet.gov.in. The last date to submit application forms is June 5.

CIPET campuses across the country offers Diploma in Plastics Mould Technology (DPMT) and Diploma in Plastics Technology (DPT) courses. The duration of these courses is three years and candidates who have passed 10th class can apply.

It also offers Postgraduate Diploma in Plastics Processing & Testing (PGD-PPT) and Post Diploma in Plastics Mould Design with CAD/CAM (PD-PMD with CAD/CAM).

Candidates who are appearing for the qualifying examinations can also take the entrance test. There is no age limit for appearing in the exam.

Currently, CIPET has 28 campuses in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Baddi, Balasore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandrapur, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Hajipur, Haldia, Imphal, Jaipur, Kochi, Korba, Lucknow, Madurai, Murthal, Mysore, Raipur, Ranchi, Vijayawada, and Varanasi.