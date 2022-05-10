Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 released, here’s how to download

Union Public Service Commission has released Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 on May 10, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the written prelims examination can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The prelims examination will be conducted on June 5, 2022 across the country.

The admit card should be carried to the exam centre on the day of the examination. The entry to examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the schedule commencement of the examination i.e, 9.20 am for the forenoon shift and 2.20 pm for the afternoon shift. To download the admit card, all the appearing candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There will be penalty or negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in both the question papers of the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.