Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT 2022 registration begins in January first week
competitive exams

CLAT 2022 registration begins in January first week

  • The official website of the CLAT 2022 is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
CLAT 2022 registration begins in Jan first week (Pic for representation)
CLAT 2022 registration begins in Jan first week (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CLAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 8 and the registration will begin in the first week of January, 2022, the Consortium of NLUs have confirmed it to HT Digital. The Consortium has also resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on December 18, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year, the Consortium had notified in November.

The official website of the CLAT 2022 is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

In November, the Consortium had announced to reduce the counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs.30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs. 20,000/- for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates.

Professor Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur has been elected as the Vice-President and Professor V.C. Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur has been elected as CLAT Convenor, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clat
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out