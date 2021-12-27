CLAT 2022 registration begins in January first week

CLAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 8 and the registration will begin in the first week of January, 2022, the Consortium of NLUs have confirmed it to HT Digital. The Consortium has also resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on December 18, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year, the Consortium had notified in November.

The official website of the CLAT 2022 is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

In November, the Consortium had announced to reduce the counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs.30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs. 20,000/- for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates.

Professor Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur has been elected as the Vice-President and Professor V.C. Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur has been elected as CLAT Convenor, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON