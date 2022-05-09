CLAT 2022 registration ends today, apply on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2022 application process on Monday, May 9. Candidates can apply till 11:59 pm on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The entrance exam is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country.

This year, for the first time, the law entrance examination will be held twice. The 2022 edition of the test is scheduled for May 8 and the 2023 edition will be held on December 18.

The registration and application window will be closed at 11:59 pm on May 9 and the fee payment window will remain open till 11:59 pm on May 11.

“Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, 11th May 2022 will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last minute problems,” the Consortium of NLUs said.

During this time, candidates can also update their preferred exam centre, as per a recent notification.

For any assistance, candidates can contact the exam conducting authority at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in and phone 080-47162020 between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days.

CLAT 2022 application form

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON