CLAT 2022 registration ends tomorrow on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022: Registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at National Law Universities (NLUs), will be closed on Monday, May 9, 2022.

This year, for the first time, the law entrance examination will be conducted twice. The 2022 edition of the test is scheduled for May 8 and the 2023 edition will take place on December 18.

Candidates can fill the CLAT 2022 application form on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The registration and application window will be closed at 11:59 pm on May 9 and the fee payment window will be open till 11:59 pm on May 11, as per a recent notification.

“Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, 11th May 2022 will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last minute problems,” the Consortium of NLUs, who administers the examination, said.

For any assistance, candidates can reach the exam conducting authority at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in and phone 080-47162020 between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days.

Apply for CLAT 2022.

