CLAT 2025 admit card expected today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, here's how to download it

CLAT 2025 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities is expected to release the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2025 admit card today, November 15. When released, candidates can download the law entrance test admit cards from consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 admit card expected today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“Candidates are hereby advised that the Admit Card announcement and related instructions will be announced only on or after November 15th 2024, and the same will also be intimated to applicants by messages individually, after which they can be downloaded,” the consortium said in a notification asking candidates not to trust rumours about the examination.

It said that certain websites, blogs and social media are posting false and unauthorised news about the admission process and admit card.

“The Consortium of NLUs is not responsible for any information about the CLAT published on third party websites or social media handles. Candidates are advised to strictly refer to the official website at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in for all official information regarding the admissions process and examination-related updates,” the notification read.

All official updates regarding the test will be released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the consortium said.

CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India. Several affiliate universities and organisations also use the CLAT exam for admissions.

How to download CLAT 2025 admit card

Go to the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Open the CLAT 2025 tab.

Open the admit card download link,

Enter your credentials and log in.

Check and download the CLAT 2025 admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should read and make sure that their personal details, such as name, signature and photo, have been printed correctly. If there is any error, it should be reported immediately.

On the admit card, candidates will get to know the exam date and time, reporting time, among other details.

The admit card will also contain important exam day instructions.

For further details about the CLAT exam, candidates can visit the official website of the consortium.