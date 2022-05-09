Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CLAT Registration: Top Law colleges in India in 2022
competitive exams

CLAT Registration: Top Law colleges in India in 2022

CLAT 2022: As per NIRF 2021 rankings, these are the top Law education institutions in India.
CLAT Registration: Top Law colleges in India in 2022(HT file)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:33 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 will end on Monday, April 9, at 11:59 pm. Candidates can apply for the exam on consortiumofnlus.ac.in. This year, the test will be held twice, in May and December.

The entrance exam is for admission to UG and PG law courses at National Law Universities across the country.

Every year, the Education Ministry ranks the top educational institutes in the country through National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). As per NIRF 2021 rankings, these are the top Law education institutions in India. Candidates should note that all these institutions do not use CLAT scores.

CLAT 2022: List of top Law colleges in India

  1. National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore
  2. National Law University (NLU), Delhi
  3. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
  4. The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata
  5. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
  6. Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
  7. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  8. National Law University, Jodhpur
  9. Symbiosis Law School, Pune
  10. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
  11. Aligarh Muslim University
  12. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi
  13. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
  14. National Law Institute University, Bhopal
  15. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University

RELATED STORIES

For the complete list, click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP