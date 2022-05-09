CLAT Registration: Top Law colleges in India in 2022

The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 will end on Monday, April 9, at 11:59 pm. Candidates can apply for the exam on consortiumofnlus.ac.in. This year, the test will be held twice, in May and December.

The entrance exam is for admission to UG and PG law courses at National Law Universities across the country.

Every year, the Education Ministry ranks the top educational institutes in the country through National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). As per NIRF 2021 rankings, these are the top Law education institutions in India. Candidates should note that all these institutions do not use CLAT scores.

CLAT 2022: List of top Law colleges in India

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore National Law University (NLU), Delhi NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi National Law University, Jodhpur Symbiosis Law School, Pune Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar Aligarh Muslim University Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai National Law Institute University, Bhopal Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University

For the complete list, click here.

