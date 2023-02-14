Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CMAT 2023 registration begins at cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct link, important dates

CMAT 2023 registration begins at cmat.nta.nic.in; Direct link, important dates

competitive exams
Published on Feb 14, 2023 11:20 AM IST

CMAT 2023: Candidates can submit CMAT application form up to March 6, 5 pm, and pay the application fee till 11:50 pm on cmat.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) has started online registrations for the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023. Candidates can submit CMAT application form up to March 6, 5 pm, and pay the application fee till 11:50 pm on cmat.nta.nic.in.

The application form correction window of CMAT will be available from March 7 to 9.

Admit card download date and exam schedule will be announced later.

The test will be held for 3 hours and the medium of instructions will be English only.

For more details regarding CMAT 2023, candidates can check the information bulletin hosted on the exam website. For assistance, they can contact NTA at 011 40759000 or write to cmat@nta.ac.in.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination for admission to management programme(s) offered by institutions affiliated to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

CMAT 2023 registration link.

