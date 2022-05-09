CMI admit card 2022 will be available on May 12, exam to be held on May 22

Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) will release the CMI 2022 entrance exam admit card on May 12. candidates who will take the entrance examination can download the admit card from the official website of CMI at www.cmi.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the admit card was schedule to release on May 10. The CMI Entrance Examination will be held on Sunday, May 22.

The admission exams for 2022-23 will be held on May 22, 2022, at the following locations: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Durgapur, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Kolkata, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Silchar,

“Students registered for the KVPY-2021 exam to be held on Sunday, 22 May who wish to apply to the BSc programme at CMI may write a make-up entrance exam for CMI on Monday, 23 May at 10:00 am”, reads the official notification.

The CMI entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to the institute's BSc (Hons) Mathematics and Computer Science, BSc (Hons) Mathematics and Physics, MSc Mathematics, MSc Computer Science, MSc Data Science, PhD Computer Science, and PhD Mathematics programmes. Admission to the PhD Physics programme will be made using the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JES).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more information candidates are advised to visit the CMI website at www.cmi.ac.in.