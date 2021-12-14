CSAB supernumerary round of counselling for union territories begins on Dec 18

CSAB supernumerary round of counselling will be conducted only for Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep & Kandvi and Andaman & Nicobar Island from December 18 onwards, as per an update available on the official website, csab.nic.in.

Registration and choice filling for all the branches as per the seat matrix can be done till December 20, the update released on December 13 says. As of now, the official website doesn’t have details on the seat matrix.

For the supernumerary round, the seat allotment result will be displayed on December 20, 5 pm.

Candidates can upload relevant documents till December 22.

Within December 24, candidates have to report at the allotted institute (online/offline mode) as per the instructions available on the website of allotted institute to pay Institute fee and admission.

Candidates can register for this counselling on the official website.

