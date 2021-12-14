Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSAB supernumerary round of counselling for union territories begins on Dec 18
competitive exams

CSAB supernumerary round of counselling for union territories begins on Dec 18

  • CSAB supernumerary round of counselling will be conducted only for Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep & Kandvi and Andaman & Nicobar Island from December 18 onwards.
CSAB supernumerary round of counselling for union territories begins on Dec 18(Hindustan Times)
CSAB supernumerary round of counselling for union territories begins on Dec 18(Hindustan Times)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

CSAB supernumerary round of counselling will be conducted only for Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep & Kandvi and Andaman & Nicobar Island from December 18 onwards, as per an update available on the official website, csab.nic.in.

Registration and choice filling for all the branches as per the seat matrix can be done till December 20, the update released on December 13 says. As of now, the official website doesn’t have details on the seat matrix.

For the supernumerary round, the seat allotment result will be displayed on December 20, 5 pm.

Candidates can upload relevant documents till December 22.

Within December 24, candidates have to report at the allotted institute (online/offline mode) as per the instructions available on the website of allotted institute to pay Institute fee and admission.

Candidates can register for this counselling on the official website. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
counselling
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out