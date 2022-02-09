CSBC Bihar admit cards for Prohibition Constable written exam from Feb 10

CSBC Bihar admit cards for Prohibition Constable exam: The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit cards for prohibition constable written exam on February 10, 2022 on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Prohibition Constable written exam will be conducted on February 27 in one session from 10am to 12 noon. This recruitment process is to fill 365 vacancies.

CSBC admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter the registration number or mobile number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the CSBC admit card

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards after they are released and take a printout of the same. The admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post or any other means.