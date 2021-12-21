Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSBC releases PET schedule for Bihar Home Guards recruitment
CSBC releases PET schedule for Bihar Home Guards recruitment

  • The admit cards of all candidates who have been found eligible for PET will be released on January 17, the CSBC has said.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The physical efficiency test (PET) for selection of Home Guards will begin on February 7, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar said on Monday. The admit cards of all candidates who have been found eligible for PET will be released on January 17, the Board has added.

The official website of the CSBC is csbc.bih.nic.in. The admit cards will be released on the official website of CSBC and candidates can download it using registration details.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit cards can contact the CSBC on February 3 and 4 from 10 am to 5 pm.

The CSBC has also released COVID-19 related safety guidelines and has asked candidates to follow them strictly on the exam day.

CSBC is inviting applications to fill 365 vacancies in prohibition constable post. The application forms for this recruitment drive is available on the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in. The last date for submission of application forms is January 18, 2022. 

 

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
