CSEET Admit Card 2022: ICSI releases November admit card on icsi.edu, link here

ICSI CSEET November 2022 Admit Card: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has published admit cards for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 for the November edition of the exam.

Candidates can download it by logging in to the official website, icsi.edu. They can also use the direct link given below.

ICSI CSEET November exam will be held on November 12 (Saturday) at test centres across the country.

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check their exam centre details and other instructions mentioned on it. In case of any error, they should report it to the institute immediately.

Direct link to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2022

To download the CSEET admit card, candidates need to use their registration number or unique ID and date of birth as login credentials.

CSEET is an entrance exam conducted by ICSI 4 times a year. The entrance test has replaced the CS Foundation course. Now, candidates who qualify in the exam get direct entry to the CS Executive course.