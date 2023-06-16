CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key: Last date today to raise objections at csirnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will close objection window for CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key on June 16, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in. CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key: Last date today to raise objections (Shutterstock)

The answer key was released on June 14, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same by paying a processing fees of ₹200/- per question as a non refundable processing fees.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key challenge link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Select the question and enter the answer of it.

Make the payment of processing fees and click on submit.

Your objection has been raised.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of CSIR UGC NET.

