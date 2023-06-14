Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key released, download link here

CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key released, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 14, 2023 04:11 PM IST

CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key has been released. Candidates can download the provisional answer key through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key on June 16, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December, 2022 - June 2023 Examination can download the provisional answer key through the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key released, download link here (Shutterstock)

The objection window has opened today, June 14 and will close on June 16, 2023. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same by paying a processing fees of 200/- per question as a non refundable processing fees. Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official site of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CSIR UGC NET 2022 answer key link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December, 2022-June 2023) was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8, 2023 in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

csir answer key
