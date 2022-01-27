CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for Joint CSIR UGC NET examination can download the admit card through the official site of Joint CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted on January 29, February 15, 16, and 17, 2022 across the country at various exam centers. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode and will comprise of the objective type comprising multiple-choice questions.

<strong>Direct link to download here&nbsp;</strong>

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Joint CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, And Planetary Sciences subject exam will be conducted on January 29 on shift 2, Physical Sciences exam will be conducted on February 15 on shift 2, Mathematical Science and Chemical Sciences will be conducted on Shift 2 and Shift 1 on February 16 and Life Sciences Group I and Group II will be conducted on February 17, 2022, on Shift 1 and Shift 2.