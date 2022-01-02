CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 registration ends today, here’s how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 on January 2, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of NTA CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The last date of fee payment is till January 3, 2022.

The examination dates have been postponed. The CSIR UGC NET exam will be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022. The dates have been revised after the Agency received representations from candidates asking for rescheduling the dates due to clash with some major examinations being held on February 5 and 6, 2022 and due to the difficulties experienced due to the same.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021: How to register

To apply for the same, candidates can check these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CSIR NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.