CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Registration begins, direct link & how to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 from December 3, 2021 onwards. The registration process will end on January 2, 2022 at 11.50 pm. Candidates who want to apply for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 can apply online through the official site of CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the notice released by the Agency, the last date of successful fee transaction is till January 3, 2022. The examination will be conducted on January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode and will comprise of objective type comprising multiple choice questions.

Direct link to apply here

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: How to apply

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CSIR NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}