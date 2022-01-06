CSIR UGC NET June 2021: Correction window opened, make changes till January 9

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for CSIR UGC NET June 2021 on January 5, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of NTA CSIR NET on csir.nta.nic.in. The last date to make changes is till January 9, 2022.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, all the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete. After the last date of correction window, no correction in particulars, whatever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances.

The additional fee shall be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI or Paytm wallet generated during the online correction. The correction facility is available only to those candidates who have already successfully submitted the application form along with the requisite fee on or before January 8, 2021.

The CSIR UGC NET exam will be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

