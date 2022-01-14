CTET 2021: CBSE allows aspirants unable to attempt Paper I exam to appear again

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has allowed the aspirants to could not complete/attempt the CTET 2021 examination of Paper 1 (first shift) on December 16, 2021 due to technical issues to appear again. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CTET on ctet.nic.in.

Those candidates who were unable to appear for the examination on December 16 can appear for the Paper I exam on January 17, 2022 in second shift – from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

The revised admit cards have been uploaded on the website and candidates are advised to download their revised admit cards and appear for the exam at the respective centres as per the revised schedule accordingly. The Board has further notified that the request for change of examination city, examination centre, and date of examination will not be entertained.

The Board will conduct CTET 2021 examination that was scheduled on December 16 and 17 on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The exam on January 17 will be conducted in single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and exam on January 21 will be conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.