CTET 2021: CBSE releases revised schedule, admit card link activated

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released CTET 2021 revised schedule. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test that was scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and 17, 2021 was postponed. The new dates have been released by the Board which is available on the official site of CTET on ctet.nic.in.

As per the <strong>revised schedule</strong>, the examination for December 16 will be conducted on January 17 and the exam for December 17 will be conducted on January 21, 2022. The exam on January 17 will be conducted in single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and exam on January 21 will be conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm t 5 pm.

Some of the candidates of whose examination was scheduled to be held on December 16, 17, 2021 at Purnea (Purnia) have been allotted a revised date of examination on January 12, 2022.

The revised admit cards have been uploaded on the website. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of CTET on ctet.nic.in. The request for change of examination city, examination centre and date of examination will not be entertained.

