Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2021 exam on December 16, 17 postponed, new dates soon
competitive exams

CTET 2021 exam on December 16, 17 postponed, new dates soon

CTET 2021 exam to be conducted on December 16 (2nd shift) and December 17 (both shifts) postponed. New exam dates will be released by the Board soon. 
CTET 2021 exam on December 16, 17 postponed, new dates soon
CTET 2021 exam on December 16, 17 postponed, new dates soon
Published on Dec 17, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has postponed CTET 2021 exam to be conducted on December 16 (Shift 2) and December 17 (both shifts). The new exam dates will be announced by the Board soon. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. 

The examination was postponed after M/s TCS Ltd., the exam conducting body reported that the examination of Paper 2 exam on December 16 could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements. So, in view of above, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations of shift 2 (Paper 2) of December 16, 2021 and both the shifts of Paper 1 & 2 scheduled to be held on December 17, 2021. 

As per the official notice, the next dates of examination of these candidates will be notified in consultation with M/s TCS Ltd. Candidates are advised to check the official website of CTET for new exam dates. 

However, the examination shifts starting from Monday, December 20, 2021 till January 13, 2022 will be conducted as per schedule. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CTET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet.nic.in education + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out