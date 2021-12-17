CTET 2021 exam on December 16, 17 postponed, new dates soon

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has postponed CTET 2021 exam to be conducted on December 16 (Shift 2) and December 17 (both shifts). The new exam dates will be announced by the Board soon. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

The examination was postponed after M/s TCS Ltd., the exam conducting body reported that the examination of Paper 2 exam on December 16 could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements. So, in view of above, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations of shift 2 (Paper 2) of December 16, 2021 and both the shifts of Paper 1 & 2 scheduled to be held on December 17, 2021.

As per the official notice, the next dates of examination of these candidates will be notified in consultation with M/s TCS Ltd. Candidates are advised to check the official website of CTET for new exam dates.

However, the examination shifts starting from Monday, December 20, 2021 till January 13, 2022 will be conducted as per schedule. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CTET.