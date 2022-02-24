Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2021 results awaited at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download result
CTET 2021 results awaited at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download result

  • The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 result soon.
CTET 2021 results awaited at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download result
CTET 2021 results awaited at ctet.nic.in, here's how to download result(ctet.nic.in)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 11:49 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 result soon. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in once its out. 

The result was expected to release on February 15 which was postponed due to some unknown reason.

CTET 2021 was conducted in computer-based (online) mode from December 16th to January 21st across India. CTET 2021 answer key was released on February 1, 2022.

CTET results 2021: How to check after it is declared

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET 2021 result link available on the home page

Key i login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Thursday, February 24, 2022
